  • Salaris
  • Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari

Bentley Systems Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari in United States a Bentley Systems totalitza $170K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Bentley Systems. Última actualització: 12/4/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
Total per any
$170K
Nivell
-
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
10 Anys
Anys d'exp
10 Anys
No s'han trobat salaris
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a Bentley Systems in United States és una compensació total anual de $204,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bentley Systems per al rol de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari in United States és $146,000.

