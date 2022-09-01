Directori d'Empreses
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Salaris

El rang de salaris de Bending Spoons varia de $55,272 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $154,372 per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bending Spoons. Última actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $83.8K

Enginyer de programari backend

Analista de Negocis
$71.3K
Analista de Dades
$65.6K

Científic de Dades
$154K
Màrqueting
$55.3K
Gestor de Producte
$59.7K
Reclutador
$86K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

