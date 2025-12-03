Directori d'empreses
Benchling
Benchling Enginyer de Programari Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Benchling oscil·la entre $198K per year per a L1 i $483K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $315K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Benchling. Última actualització: 12/3/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
L1(Nivell d'Entrada)
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
L2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
L3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
L4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
Options

A Benchling, Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)



Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Benchling in United States és una compensació total anual de $482,658. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Benchling per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $301,901.

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchling/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.