La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Benchling oscil·la entre $198K per year per a L1 i $483K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $315K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Benchling. Última actualització: 12/3/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Benchling, Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)
