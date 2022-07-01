Directori d'Empreses
BEN
BEN Salaris

El rang de salaris de BEN varia de $109,450 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $224,400 per a Gerent de Ciència de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BEN. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Analista de Dades
$115K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$224K
Científic de Dades
$109K

PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a BEN és Gerent de Ciència de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $224,400. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BEN és de $115,420.

