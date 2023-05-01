Directori d'empreses
Behaviour Interactive Salaris

El salari de Behaviour Interactive oscil·la entre $61,772 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $122,794 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Behaviour Interactive. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $61.8K

Enginyer de Software de Videojocs

Analista de Dades
$62.5K
Gestor de Producte
$123K

Reclutador
$84.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Behaviour Interactive és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $122,794. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Behaviour Interactive és $73,523.

