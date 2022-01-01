Directori d'Empreses
BECU
BECU Salaris

El rang de salaris de BECU varia de $61,353 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $160,000 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BECU. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $160K
Analista de Negocis
$89.8K
Servei al Client
$61.4K

Operacions de Servei al Client
$98.2K
Gerent de Projecte
$123K
Reclutador
$104K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a BECU és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $160,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BECU és de $101,357.

Altres recursos