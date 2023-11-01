Directori d'Empreses
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Salaris

El rang de salaris de BearingPoint varia de $15,112 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $157,400 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BearingPoint. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestió
Median $157K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $19.5K
Analista de Negocis
$53.8K

Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$56.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
$15.1K
Gestor de Producte
$46.6K
Gerent de Projecte
$52.9K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$55.4K
Altres recursos