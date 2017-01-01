Directori d'empreses
Beamer
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Beamer is a no-code product communication platform. With Beamer Changelos, NPS and Feedback we open a two-way communication channel for user learning and product feedback. Updates from Beamer's platform are unobtrusive, tailored to the customer's needs and available right within the app. Our mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products! Beamer is easy to install and requires no coding knowledge. Just plug in the Beamer script and go. It's a must-have for the Product teams.

    getbeamer.com
    Lloc web
    2017
    Any de fundació
    56
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

