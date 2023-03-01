Directori d'Empreses
BCLC
BCLC Salaris

El rang de salaris de BCLC varia de $55,302 en compensació total anual per a Analista Financer a l'extrem inferior a $94,033 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BCLC. Última actualització: 8/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $66.9K
Comptable
$59.1K
Analista Financer
$55.3K

Recursos Humans
$62.1K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$70.2K
Gestor de Producte
$94K
El rol més ben pagat informat a BCLC és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $94,033. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BCLC és de $64,519.

Altres recursos