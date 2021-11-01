Directori d'empreses
BBK Electronics
BBK Electronics Salaris

El salari de BBK Electronics oscil·la entre $49,757 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $233,171 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de BBK Electronics. Darrera actualització: 9/5/2025

$160K

Dissenyador Gràfic
$96.7K
Màrqueting
$74.8K
Gestor de Producte
$233K

Enginyer de Programari
$49.8K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$83.6K
Investigador UX
$66.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a BBK Electronics és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $233,171. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a BBK Electronics és $79,175.

