Basis Technologies Salaris

El salari de Basis Technologies oscil·la entre $70,853 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $242,661 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Basis Technologies. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $96K
Analista de Dades
$95.9K
Científic de Dades
$73.4K

Màrqueting
$70.9K
Gestor de Producte
$243K
Reclutador
$88.4K
Vendes
$209K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$220K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Basis Technologies és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $242,661. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Basis Technologies és $95,938.

