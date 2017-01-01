Directori d'empreses
Banyan Technology
Principals Informacions
    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Lloc web
    2001
    Any de fundació
    55
    Núm. d'empleats
    Altres recursos