Banner Health Salaris

El salari de Banner Health oscil·la entre $63,700 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $144,275 per a un Metge a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Banner Health. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $90.5K
Assistent Administratiu
$63.7K
Analista de Dades
$65.3K

Consultor de Gestió
$101K
Metge
$144K
Gestor de Producte
$105K
Enginyer de Programari
$68.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Banner Health és Metge at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $144,275. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Banner Health és $90,480.

