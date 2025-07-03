Directori d'empreses
Bank of England
Bank of England Salaris

El salari de Bank of England oscil·la entre $40,775 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $196,213 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bank of England. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Científic de Dades
Median $72K
Analista Financer
Median $67.5K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $42.6K

Assistent Administratiu
$40.8K
Analista de Negoci
$89.1K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$50.3K
Analista de Dades
$67.8K
Banquer d'Inversions
$52.7K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$196K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bank of England és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $196,213. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bank of England és $67,468.

