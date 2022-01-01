Directori d'empreses
Backbase
Backbase Salaris

El salari de Backbase oscil·la entre $17,963 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $250,000 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Backbase. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $88.7K

Enginyer de Programari Mòbil

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $85.5K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $250K

Analista de Negoci
$31.4K
Màrqueting
$92.2K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$117K
Dissenyador de Producte
$18K
Gestor de Projectes
$115K
Reclutador
$59.9K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$99.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$91.2K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Backbase és Arquitecte de Solucions amb una compensació total anual de $250,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Backbase és $91,237.

