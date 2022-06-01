Directori d'empreses
Back Market
Back Market Salaris

El salari de Back Market oscil·la entre $52,740 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda baixa fins a $108,455 per a un Investigador UX a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Back Market. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $99.4K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Desenvolupament de Negoci
$85.4K
Fundador
$99.5K

Dissenyador de Producte
$86.7K
Gestor de Producte
$56.1K
Gestor de Projectes
$52.7K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$84.5K
Investigador UX
$108K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Back Market és Investigador UX at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $108,455. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Back Market és $86,050.

