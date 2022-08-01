AXS Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de AXS oscil·la entre $99,500 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $198,990 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AXS. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $113K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $105K
Servei al Client
$99.5K

Analista de Dades
$119K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$199K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a AXS és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $198,990. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a AXS és $113,000.

