Axonius Salaris

El salari de Axonius oscil·la entre $81,846 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $159,200 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Axonius. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $140K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $144K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$159K

Gestor de Producte
$127K
Reclutador
$81.8K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Axonius és Operacions de Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $159,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Axonius és $140,480.

