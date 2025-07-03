Directori d'empreses
Avid
Avid Salaris

El salari de Avid oscil·la entre $72,823 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $162,787 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avid. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Dissenyador de Producte
$139K
Gestor de Projectes
$163K
Enginyer de Programari
$72.8K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Avid és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $162,787. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Avid és $139,300.

Altres recursos