AVEVA Salaris

El salari de AVEVA oscil·la entre $26,427 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $209,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AVEVA. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $209K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $111K

Màrqueting
Median $120K
Servei al Client
$147K
Científic de Dades
$99.5K
Analista Financer
$102K
Dissenyador de Producte
$100K
Gestor de Producte
$128K
Gestor de Programes
$67.2K
Gestor de Projectes
$92.2K
Vendes
$26.4K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$113K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$148K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a AVEVA és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $209,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a AVEVA és $111,000.

