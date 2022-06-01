Directori d'empreses
AvePoint
AvePoint Salaris

El salari de AvePoint oscil·la entre $15,348 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $223,875 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AvePoint. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Analista de Negoci
Median $57.6K
Assistent Administratiu
$34.8K
Gestor de Producte
$55.3K

Vendes
$224K
Enginyer de Vendes
$150K
Enginyer de Programari
$15.3K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at AvePoint is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AvePoint is $56,455.

