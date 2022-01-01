Directori d'empreses
Avenue Code Salaris

El salari de Avenue Code oscil·la entre $22,038 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $201,000 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avenue Code. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $30.1K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $95.9K
Analista de Negoci
$111K

Dissenyador de Producte
$39.6K
Gestor de Projectes
$201K
Reclutador
$22K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$52.3K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$71.6K
Investigador UX
$135K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Avenue Code és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Avenue Code és $71,640.

Altres recursos