Aventiv Technologies Salaris

El salari de Aventiv Technologies oscil·la entre $37,688 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $145,725 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Aventiv Technologies. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Operacions de Servei al Client
$114K
Enginyer de Programari
$37.7K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$146K

Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$105K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Aventiv Technologies és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $145,725. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Aventiv Technologies és $109,282.

