Avaya Salaris

El salari de Avaya oscil·la entre $21,134 en compensació total anual per a un Redactor Tècnic a la banda baixa fins a $218,900 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avaya. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $21.8K
Analista Financer
$181K
Gestor de Producte
$112K

Gestor de Projectes
$34.3K
Reclutador
$125K
Vendes
$219K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$149K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$128K
Redactor Tècnic
$21.1K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Avaya is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaya is $125,424.

Altres recursos