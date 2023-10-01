Directori d'empreses
Avature
Avature Salaris

El salari de Avature oscil·la entre $2,841 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $119,400 per a un Redactor Publicitari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avature. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $20.1K
Redactor Publicitari
$119K
Servei al Client
$2.8K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$18.4K
Enginyer Mecànic
$41.4K
Dissenyador de Producte
$28.3K
Gestor de Producte
$52.4K
Gestor de Projectes
$8.4K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$64.9K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$77.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Avature és Redactor Publicitari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $119,400. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Avature és $34,882.

Altres recursos