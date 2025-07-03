Directori d'empreses
Avantor
Avantor Salaris

El salari de Avantor oscil·la entre $119,761 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $234,969 per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avantor. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Vendes
Median $125K
Científic de Dades
$201K
Màrqueting
$179K

Enginyer Mecànic
$120K
Gestor de Producte
$151K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$235K
Enginyer de Programari
$201K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Avantor és Analista de Ciberseguretat at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $234,969. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Avantor és $179,100.

