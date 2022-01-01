Directori d'Empreses
Avaloq
Avaloq Salaris

El rang de salaris de Avaloq varia de $44,589 en compensació total anual per a Redactor Tècnic a l'extrem inferior a $134,325 per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avaloq. Última actualització: 8/16/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $132K
Analista de Negocis
$127K
Gestor de Producte
$133K

Arquitecte de Solucions
$134K
Redactor Tècnic
$44.6K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Avaloq és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $134,325. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Avaloq és de $131,925.

