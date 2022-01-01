Directori d'empreses
Asurion
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Asurion Salaris

El salari de Asurion oscil·la entre $44,100 en compensació total anual per a un Information Technologist (IT) a la banda baixa fins a $230,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Asurion. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $160K
Gestor de Producte
Median $145K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $230K
Analista de Negoci
Median $93K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $123K
Comptable
$57.1K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$94.9K
Servei al Client
$52.8K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$179K
Analista Financer
$69.3K
Recursos Humans
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Jurídic
$75.4K
Màrqueting
$209K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$118K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$185K
Gestor de Programes
$156K
Vendes
$65.3K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$72.6K
Investigador UX
$139K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Asurion és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $230,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Asurion és $123,333.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Asurion

Empreses relacionades

  • RapidSOS
  • POF
  • SoundHound
  • OPPO
  • TenX
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos