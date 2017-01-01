Directori d'empreses
Assort Health
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Assort Health que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Assort Health is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2023, specializing in generative AI solutions for healthcare call centers. Their AI-powered platform automates patient interactions, including appointment scheduling, cancellations, confirmations, and call triaging, integrating seamlessly with over 84 electronic health record (EHR) systems such as Epic and Cerner. In March 2024, Assort Health secured $3.5 million in Series A funding led by Matt Humphrey of Quiet Capital, with participation from Four Acres, Tau Ventures, and angel investors like Aditya Khosla, co-founder and CTO of PathAI. The company has demonstrated success in reducing call abandonment rates and hold times, enhancing patient access and operational efficiency in healthcare settings

    assorthealth.com
    Lloc web
    2023
    Any de fundació
    18
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Assort Health

    Empreses relacionades

    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos