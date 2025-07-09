Aspen Dental Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Aspen Dental varia de $42,806 en compensació total anual per a Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a l'extrem inferior a $331,650 per a Metge a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Aspen Dental. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $130K
Analista de Negocis
$116K
Científic de Dades
$114K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$42.8K
Metge
$332K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Aspen Dental és Metge at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $331,650. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Aspen Dental és de $115,575.

