Directori d'empreses
Appex Innovation
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Appex Innovation que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    Lloc web
    2013
    Any de fundació
    56
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Appex Innovation

    Empreses relacionades

    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos