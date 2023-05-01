Directori d'Empreses
App Orchid
Principals coneixements
    • Sobre

    App Orchid builds AI-powered apps for Energy, Utilities, and Insurance industries using deep learning and natural language processing. Their platform blends historical and real-time data with user knowledge to create predictive apps like ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink, and DocuThink. Their Big Data technology identifies patterns, risks, and opportunities previously impossible with traditional tools. App Orchid offers a natural language interface for easy information retrieval and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation objectives with rapid deployment, low cost implementation, and minimum disruption.

    http://www.apporchid.com
    Lloc web
    2013
    Any de fundació
    126
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos