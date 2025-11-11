Directori d'empreses
Apex Fintech Solutions Enginyer de Programari Backend Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari Backend in United States a Apex Fintech Solutions totalitza $107K per year per a Software Engineer I. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $132K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Apex Fintech Solutions. Última actualització: 11/11/2025

Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari Backend a Apex Fintech Solutions in United States és una compensació total anual de $143,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Apex Fintech Solutions per al rol de Enginyer de Programari Backend in United States és $120,000.

Altres recursos