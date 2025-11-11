La compensació de Enginyer de Programari Backend in United States a Apex Fintech Solutions totalitza $107K per year per a Software Engineer I. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $132K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Apex Fintech Solutions. Última actualització: 11/11/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
