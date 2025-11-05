Directori d'empreses
ANZ Enginyer de Programari Salaris a India

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in India a ANZ oscil·la entre ₹1.8M per year per a Junior Software Engineer i ₹3.46M per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹1.79M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ANZ. Última actualització: 11/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a ANZ?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer de Dades

Enginyer DevOps

Enginyer de Fiabilitat del Lloc

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a ANZ in India és una compensació total anual de ₹3,964,234. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ANZ per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in India és ₹1,788,521.

