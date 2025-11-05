La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Bengaluru a ANZ oscil·la entre ₹1.8M per year per a Junior Software Engineer i ₹3.46M per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Bengaluru totalitza ₹1.79M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ANZ. Última actualització: 11/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
