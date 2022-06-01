Directori d'Empreses
Anthology
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Anthology Salaris

El rang de salaris de Anthology varia de $15,075 en compensació total anual per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem inferior a $179,598 per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Anthology. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$74.6K
Consultor de Gestió
$15.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Dissenyador de Producte
$87.4K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$70.4K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$180K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Anthology és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $179,598. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Anthology és de $81,030.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Anthology

Empreses relacionades

  • Spok
  • Inmar
  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • TechSmith
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos