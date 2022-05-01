Directori d'empreses
AMETEK
AMETEK Salaris

El salari de AMETEK oscil·la entre $58,107 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $265,200 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AMETEK. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer Elèctric
Median $200K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$60.6K
Enginyer Mecànic
$147K

Enginyer Òptic
$143K
Enginyer de Programari
$58.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$265K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$171K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a AMETEK és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $265,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a AMETEK és $147,000.

