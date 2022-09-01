Directori d'Empreses
Amelia
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Amelia Salaris

El rang de salaris de Amelia varia de $58,920 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $226,125 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Amelia. Última actualització: 8/11/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Desenvolupament de Negocis
$121K
Enginyer de Programari
$58.9K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Arquitecte de Solucions
$199K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Amelia és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $226,125. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Amelia és de $159,800.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Amelia

Empreses relacionades

  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos