La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Montreal a ALTEN oscil·la entre CA$85.6K per year per a Software Engineer I i CA$91.5K per year per a Software Engineer II. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Montreal totalitza CA$88.4K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ALTEN. Última actualització: 9/30/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
No s'han trobat salaris
