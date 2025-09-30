Directori d'empreses
ALTEN
La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Montreal a ALTEN oscil·la entre CA$85.6K per year per a Software Engineer I i CA$91.5K per year per a Software Engineer II. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Montreal totalitza CA$88.4K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ALTEN. Última actualització: 9/30/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$226K

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a ALTEN?

PMF

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Enginyer de Programari в ALTEN in Greater Montreal составляет CA$103,085 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в ALTEN для позиции Enginyer de Programari in Greater Montreal составляет CA$88,382.

Altres recursos