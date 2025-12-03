Directori d'empreses
Alarm.com
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

Alarm.com Enginyer de Programari Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Alarm.com oscil·la entre $114K per year per a Software Engineer I i $179K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $148K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Alarm.com. Última actualització: 12/3/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

20%

ANY 1

20%

ANY 2

20%

ANY 3

20%

ANY 4

20%

ANY 5

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Alarm.com, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 5 anys:

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (20.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (20.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (20.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (20.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 5th-ANY (20.00% anual)

0%

ANY 1

40%

ANY 2

0%

ANY 3

40%

ANY 4

20%

ANY 5

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Alarm.com, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 5 anys:

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (NaN% per període)

  • 40% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (40.00% anual)

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (NaN% per període)

  • 40% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (40.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 5th-ANY (20.00% anual)



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Alarm.com in United States és una compensació total anual de $222,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Alarm.com per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $145,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Alarm.com

Empreses relacionades

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • TransUnion
  • UserTesting
  • Harmonic
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.