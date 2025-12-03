La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Alarm.com oscil·la entre $114K per year per a Software Engineer I i $179K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $148K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Alarm.com. Última actualització: 12/3/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
ANY 1
20%
ANY 2
20%
ANY 3
20%
ANY 4
20%
ANY 5
A Alarm.com, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 5 anys:
20% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (20.00% anual)
20% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (20.00% anual)
20% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (20.00% anual)
20% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (20.00% anual)
20% s'adquireix en el 5th-ANY (20.00% anual)
0%
ANY 1
40%
ANY 2
0%
ANY 3
40%
ANY 4
20%
ANY 5
A Alarm.com, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 5 anys:
0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (NaN% per període)
40% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (40.00% anual)
0% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (NaN% per període)
40% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (40.00% anual)
20% s'adquireix en el 5th-ANY (20.00% anual)
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.