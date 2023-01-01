Directori d'Empreses
Akvelon
Akvelon Salaris

El rang de salaris de Akvelon varia de $13,875 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $42,000 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Akvelon. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $42K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Recursos Humans
$18.6K
Reclutador
$13.9K

Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Akvelon és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $42,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Akvelon és de $18,622.

