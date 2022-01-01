Directori d'Empreses
Akuna Capital
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Akuna Capital Salaris

El rang de salaris de Akuna Capital varia de $65,325 en compensació total anual per a Comptable a l'extrem inferior a $425,071 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Akuna Capital. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Junior Software Engineer $203K
Senior Software Engineer $425K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Desenvolupador quantitatiu

Enginyer de programari backend

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $260K
Científic de Dades
Median $225K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Comptable
$65.3K
Operacions de Negocis
$108K
Analista Financer
$127K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$221K
Gerent de Projecte
Median $155K
Reclutador
$99.5K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Akuna Capital to Enginyer de Programari at the Senior Software Engineer level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $425,071. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Akuna Capital wynosi $179,209.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Akuna Capital

Empreses relacionades

  • Anchorage Digital
  • Point72
  • DRW
  • Chatham Financial
  • Francisco Partners
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos