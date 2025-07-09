Directori d'Empreses
Akkodis
Akkodis Salaris

El rang de salaris de Akkodis varia de $3,989 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $233,199 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Akkodis. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $109K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$52.9K
Científic de Dades
$60.1K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$44.4K
Gestor de Producte
$52.1K
Gerent de Programa
$94.1K
Reclutador
$4K
Vendes
$233K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Akkodis és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $233,199. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Akkodis és de $56,521.

