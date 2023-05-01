Directori d'empreses
Akebia Therapeutics
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Akebia Therapeutics develops and commercializes therapeutics for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. The company also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate for controlling serum phosphorus levels and treating iron deficiency anemia. Akebia has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in various countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.akebia.com
    Lloc web
    2007
    Any de fundació
    426
    Núm. d'empleats
    $250M-$500M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

