Directori d'Empreses
AFRY
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

AFRY Salaris

El rang de salaris de AFRY varia de $52,470 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $97,111 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AFRY. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $52.5K
Analista de Negocis
$85.4K
Científic de Dades
$55.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Enginyer de Maquinari
$53.2K
Consultor de Gestió
$97.1K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a AFRY és Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $97,111. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a AFRY és de $55,853.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a AFRY

Empreses relacionades

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos