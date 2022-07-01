Directori d'Empreses
Afresh
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Afresh Salaris

El rang de salaris de Afresh varia de $161,700 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $210,000 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Afresh. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $210K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Recursos Humans
$209K
Màrqueting
$162K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Dissenyador de Producte
$164K
Enginyer Comercial
$169K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$186K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Afresh is Enginyer de Programari with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afresh is $177,538.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Afresh

Empreses relacionades

  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos