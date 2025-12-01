La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Affirm oscil·la entre $226K per year per a L4 i $533K per year per a L8. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $277K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Affirm. Última actualització: 12/1/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
50%
ANY 1
50%
ANY 2
A Affirm, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 2 anys:
50% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (12.50% trimestral)
50% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (12.50% trimestral)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Affirm, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Affirm, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
