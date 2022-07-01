Directori d'Empreses
AEye
AEye Salaris

El rang de salaris de AEye varia de $159,120 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem inferior a $312,555 per a Enginyer de Maquinari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de AEye. Última actualització: 8/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Maquinari
$313K
Enginyer Mecànic
$159K
Gestor de Producte
$209K

Enginyer de Programari
$179K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$204K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$231K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a AEye és Enginyer de Maquinari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $312,555. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a AEye és de $206,508.

Altres recursos