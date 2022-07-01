Directori d'Empreses
Aetion
Aetion Salaris

El rang de salaris de Aetion varia de $57,733 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $108,690 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Científic de Dades
$94.7K
Reclutador
$57.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$109K

PMF

据报道，Aetion最高薪的职位是Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$108,690。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Aetion的年总薪酬中位数为$94,689。

Altres recursos