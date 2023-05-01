Directori d'Empreses
Aeroseal
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Aeroseal que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Aeroseal is a climate tech company that aims to reduce the world's carbon emissions by 1 gigaton annually. They use their leak sealing technologies, HomeSeal Connect and AeroBarrier Connect, to inject a fog of sealant particles into pressurized spaces, creating a certificate of completion showing before and after leakage. They have a presence in 27 countries and all 50 states across the U.S. and have sealed nearly 200,000 projects, saving nearly $2 billion in wasted energy. They were recently certified as a Great Place to Work for May 2022-2023.

    https://aeroseal.com
    Lloc web
    2010
    Any de fundació
    126
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Aeroseal

    Empreses relacionades

    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos